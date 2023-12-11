Car Finance company, Oodle, returns for a second year to partner with car auction specialists, G3 Vehicle Auctions, to hold an Oodle takeover sale.
To celebrate the partnership, G3’s poction ‘Red Lane’ is being transformed to the ‘Green Lane’ for the day.
According a statement by the company, with up to 150 Oodle cars expected to be auctioned on the day in a sale, alongside a further 150 vehicles in G3’s Black Lane, dealers coming to the event will be presented with potential stock for their forecourts.
Phil Williams, Managing Director at Oodle Car Finance, says: “We delighted to be partnering with G3 to create the ‘Green Lane’ for a second year. Last year was an incredibly successful venture for both us and G3 and I’m glad that they’re helping us to remarket a selection of cars that have been returned to us.”
The takeover event will be at G3’s Castleford auction centre, located off Junction 32 of the M62 (WF10 4UA), from 10am on Tuesday 13th September.
Williams adds: “It’s great to be coming back to G3 and we’re looking forward to not only selling our stock but also to catch up with our Oodle partners and meet new dealers. With the current economic climate being the way it is, we like to make the most of each opportunity we have to meet and work with other professionals within our industry.”
Alongside Oodle Car Finance, the event is also coinciding with an open day for the RAC Dealer Network, with their roster of approved dealers from across the UK invited to the sale.
