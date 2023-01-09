An EV leasing professional has called for more investment in EV infrastructure after a video emerged on social media that purportedly showed a motorway service station in the north of England inundated with Teslas queuing to use its charging facilities.

Dylan Sumbler, Group Vice President at ABB, a Zurich-based technology company specialising in electrification and automation, was on holiday in Scotland travelling back into England when he came across 23 Teslas queuing to use the charging points at Tebay Services in Cumbria last week.

Tim Alcock, an EV expert from LeaseElectricCar.co.uk said the video highlights the increasing popularity of electric vehicles but also shows more investment needs to be made in infrastructure to ensure it keeps up with demand.

They warned that the problem could become even worse before it gets better due to the increasing popularity of EVs and Teslas in particular.

In his LinkedIn post, Sumbler said:

Alcock said Sumbler’s video was evidence of the massive increase in EV popularity during 2022.

He said: “Electric vehicles boomed in popularity during 2022 and that trend looks set to continue this year.

“But the video illustrates that more investment is required in the charging infrastructure, particularly on our motorway network.

“A lot of people are on the roads over the festive period and it seems this motorist arrived at the charging station at a period of peak demand.

“More charging stations and more capacity is planned and the problem should eventually ease but in the short term it could become even more frustrating for EV drivers.

“We recommend carefully planning routes when taking an EV on a longer journey and drivers should make sure they are aware of multiple charging options so if they do find a situation such as this they can head for an alternative option.”