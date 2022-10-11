QV Systems collaborates with AutoProtect to enhance capabilities

AutoProtect provides car insurance solutions. Credit: CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash.

QV Systems, a cloud-based asset and automotive finance, has formed a collaboration with auto insurance provider AutoProtect Group to enhance its platform capabilities.

Through the collaboration, QV Systems will have access to AutoProtect’s API.

The integration will allow QV Systems’ customers to access insurance, vehicle protection products and dealer warranties, via the cloud-based financing platform.

Additionally, the partnership will allow leasing brokers to access AutoProtect’s digital or contact centre services.

Furthermore, by providing these services, QV Systems hopes to increase revenue per deal.

QV Systems founder and CEO Daniel Layne said: “We are constantly looking for new ways to take QV Systems to the next level by upgrading the services on offer via our platform.

“We are therefore thrilled to be able to seamlessly connect our users with AutoProtect Group’s industry-leading insurance products and dealer warranties.

“This partnership will go a long way towards providing our users with a more complete and holistic end-to-end service, which still values platform usability.”

AutoProtect Group corporate business development director James Barr said: “QV Systems have an excellent reputation within the leasing sector for building platforms for the future and are in a great position to deliver our products and solutions for the leasing through this partnership.

“We are excited to start delivering great experiences for their brokers through our specialist value-added products and look forward to developing our relationship in the future.”

In August 2022, Leasing.com collaborated with Confused.com to include car insurance.