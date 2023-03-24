RAW Charging has installed an EV charging hub, described as one of the largest in the UK, at Brent Cross shopping centre.

The London-based company has installed 29 dual chargers which will allow 58 electric vehicles to charge simultaneously.

The new charging points will help address the growing demand for destination charging – with an estimated 45% of motorists unable to charge their vehicles at home.

The system will charge drivers 40p per kWh and facilitate payment via contactless debit and credit cards, a user-friendly mobile app, or RFID cards.

Bruce Galliford, CEO RAW Charging said: “The launch of our charging facilities at Brent Cross is the latest part of our roll of charging infrastructure across London and will make the venue one of the largest EV charging hubs in the UK.

“Brent Cross is a superb location in the heart of the local community and has strong transport links to welcome EV drivers from all over London. Local residents and customers of the shopping centre can now make this their go-to charging destination whilst away from home.

“As we move closer towards the government ban on the production of all new petrol and diesel cars in 2030, it is the time for more drivers to embrace electric vehicles. Through partnerships like this, we are making clean motoring accessible, convenient and affordable to encourage more motorists to make the switch to an electric vehicle.”

