BYD UK has appointed Santander Consumer Finance as its dealer finance partner.
The partnership covers the provision of a choice of finance options encompassing Personal Contract Purchase, Purchase Plans and Personal Contract Hire.
Stewart Grant, Santander Consumer Finance’s Commercial Director, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with BYD at the beginning of its journey to establish itself as a significant new car brand and to offer consumer finance across its rapidly growing UK dealer network.
“BYD is a respected global leader in new energy vehicles and has already captured the imagination of UK buyers transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs).
“We are looking forward to working with the BYD team to deliver affordable finance options across its fast expanding range of EVs.”
Michael Shu, Managing Director of BYD Europe, commented: “BYD UK are delighted to confirm our partnership with Santander Consumer Finance. As a new entrant into the UK market it is vitally important for our partners to be household names with a reputation for 100% focus on their customers and a passion for providing a fantastic customer experience, and this describes Santander perfectly.
“We look forward with great excitement to working together as we introduce the BYD brand and our fantastic range of electrified vehicles to UK customers, with a full choice of financing options,” he said.
Santander Consumer Finance’s partnership with BYD takes its total number of manufacturer partners to 17 and follows the recent signing of INEOS Automotive and Polestar.
