Škoda, a Czech automobile manufacturer, has teamed up with Parkopedia, a connected car services provider, to introduce the Pay to Fuel service as an extension of its digital offerings.
The collaboration builds on their existing partnership involving the Pay to Park service.
This latest move aims to streamline the post-refuelling process for Škoda drivers, offering a seamless and efficient payment experience directly through the car’s infotainment system, the company said in a statement.
This service is available across six European countries and allows drivers to locate participating fuel stations through the in-car navigation system. Upon arrival, the vehicle automatically identifies the chosen station and using the vehicle’s display, the driver opens the app, confirms the petrol station, and inputs the pump number.
Following refuelling, the infotainment screen displays the fuel amount, and payment is processed through debit or credit cards, meanwhile, drivers receive a transaction notification through the MyŠkoda app and the vehicle screen.
To access this service, drivers need an up-to-date Amundsen or Columbus infotainment system (a Volkswagen Group system) with a touchscreen of 9.2 inches or larger, along with an active Škoda Connect account featuring the Remote Access feature. Users can enter and verify their payment cards through the MyŠkoda smartphone app.
Pay to Fuel applies to all Škoda ICE model series sold in European markets and is offered in collaboration with Parkopedia, Mastercard, and the German FinTech company ryd.
Pay to Fuel is operational in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, with plans for expansion into Portugal, Spain, and the Czech market soon, the statement said.
Markus Dohl, Vice President of Sales & Business Development Europe at Parkopedia, said: “Pay to Fuel simplifies the process of fuel payments, making it just as convenient as our existing Pay to Park service which has been well received by Škoda customers since launch.”