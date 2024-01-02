Ssangyong Motors UK has announced a new financial partnership with CA Auto Finance, the UK entity of the international CA Auto Bank group.
Following a competitive consultation process, SsangYong selected CA Auto Finance, a vehicle financing, leasing, and mobility services, as its new official financial partner.
CA Auto Finance will provide SsangYong with an extensive catalogue of finance plans, including retail financing, dealer financing, and wholesale financing.
Furthermore, Drivalia which is the rental, leasing and mobility company of the CA Auto Bank Group, will be providing the lease financing for SsangYong. These products will assist with SsangYong’s customer financing operations in the UK and support the company’s dealer network nationwide.
The agreement comes at a pivotal time for SsangYong, with the company rebranding to KGM, and planning to launch its brand-new Torres and Torres EVX early in 2024.
Commenting on the partnership, SsangYong Motors UK Managing Director, Kevin Griffin, said: “We are delighted to have appointed CA Auto Finance after a rigorous selection process. Working with CA Auto Finance, a company with a similar ethos to ours, will support the growth of our business and help our dealers fund their inventory while giving SsangYong – soon to be KGM – customers the opportunity to obtain retail financing through a trusted company.
This important agreement allows us to offer a competitive range of retail finance products for our flagship Rexton, award-winning Musso, Korando, and Tivoli as well as the exciting all-new Torres and Torres EVX models arriving in 2024.”
CA Auto Finance UK Managing Director, Alex Hughes, added: “2023 has been an exceptional year for CA Auto Finance. The business has experienced phenomenal growth, and in April we became a true multi-brand independent finance and mobility specialist. As we see out the year by launching SsangYong’s finance business, the next few years are already looking to be just as exciting.
We are delighted to be selected by SsangYong during such a pivotal moment in its history, not only as the business rebrands to KGM but also as it launches the ground-breaking Torres and Torres EVX models in the coming year. We look forward to working closely with the SsangYong team as its official financial partner in the UK.”
