Startline appoints head of internal control, compliance & legal

Startline Motor Finance has appointed Andy Smithson as its head of internal control, compliance and legal.

Smithson will be responsible for ensuring an effective control environment with strong ongoing legal, regulatory and operational compliance, as well as managing the interlock with the company’s legal panel and leading the environmental, social and governance agenda.

He joins from Lloyds Bank Commercial Finance where he was a director, having also spent 12 years at Lloyds Banking Group, eventually becoming head of business risk within commercial banking.

Smithson has also spent a considerable portion of his career in the United States, working in motor finance before becoming vice president of risk management at HBOS in the US and holding the same position at Drive Financial Services.

He said: “It’s exciting to be working in motor finance once more and great to become part of the team here at Startline. I have been genuinely impressed by how invested everyone is in the success of the business and how the company supports both customers and colleagues.

“I’m looking forward to developing the risk framework and oversight model to support our ambitious future plans, ensuring that effective controls and regulatory compliance not only protects the business but delivers positive customer outcomes.”

Paul Burgess, chief executive of Startline, added: “This is a crucial new role for Startline as we embark on our latest growth phase and we are very pleased to welcome Andy to the business. He has an impeccable track record and is already making a positive impact here.”

In November, Startline said it would be stepping up its recruitment drive ahead of expected high demand in 2022. Some 10 employees are being added to the company’s origination team based at its Glasgow headquarters to handle the increased levels of business.

“We normally see a bump in demand during January and are expecting this to be a strong month accompanied by a strong Q1, so we want to have the people in place needed to handle demand from dealers and other motor finance introducers,” said Paul Burgess, chief executive of Startline.