Together with TotalEnergies and Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis has opened its Automotive Cells Company’s (ACC) battery gigafactory in Billy-Berclau Douvrin, France, the first of three planned in Europe.

With an initial production line capacity of 13 gigawatt-hours (GWh), rising to 40GWh by 2030, the facility will deliver high-performance lithium-ion batteries with a minimal CO2 footprint.

The first of the site’s three European production units will be operational before the end of 2023.

The gigafactory will contribute to Stellantis’ goal of increasing battery manufacturing capacity to 250 GWh in Europe by 2030. Stellantis is securing approximately 400 GWh of capacity by 2030, supported by five gigafactories in Europe and North America and additional supply contracts.

ACC was founded by Stellantis and TotalEnergies/Saft in 2020 with Mercedes-Benz becoming a partner in 2022.

“At the outset of this partnership in 2020, we agreed to an ambitious global timeline to develop electric vehicle batteries that would power our plan to electrify mobility,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO.

“As we execute our Dare Forward 2030 strategy and now move to hit our ambitious target of achieving carbon net zero by 2038, Stellantis is actively contributing to the European electrification transition with state-of-the-art EV solutions and supporting France’s crucial role in a sustainable future. I applaud every person involved in ACC for together we are building a strong coalition to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness.”

As battery chemistries continuously evolve, Stellantis is exploring all technologies to meet the diverse needs of its broad customer base and ensure clean, safe and affordable mobility. Promising innovative solutions like Factorial’s solid-state battery technology and Lyten’s lithium-sulfur batteries may help enable enhanced vehicle performance and customer experience, creating a more sustainable electric vehicle experience for all.

Alongside battery production, Stellantis, ACC, the Union of Metallurgies Industries, the state and region are establishing the Battery Training Center of Douvrin as part of its upskilling and reskilling program.

Through a 400-hour course, Stellantis employees will acquire new skills in battery manufacturing, helping the Hauts-de-France region compete in a sector that is crucial to the electrification transition. By 2025, at least 600 employees will join the battery manufacturing plant.

