Stellantis has unveiled significant changes within its UK management team to drive growth in the fleet and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sectors.
As part of the overhaul, Lee Titchner is stepping into the role of Pro One LCV director, while Steve Beattie will take on the position of Vauxhall sales & operations director.
Tom Ray has been appointed as B2B operations director, and Tony Lewis is transitioning to the role of commercial vehicle business development director.
Titchner, who has a seven-year tenure as network development director, will now lead the company’s Pro One unit in the UK.
He will be reporting to Stellantis UK group managing director Maria Grazia Davino, who will assume direct responsibility for network development.
Beattie, returning to Vauxhall after stints at Volvo and Nio, will be responsible for Vauxhall’s sales performance, reporting to Stellantis UK sales VP Eurig Druce.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Ray, with sales experience across Stellantis &You and Peugeot, will also report to Druce in his new capacity as B2B operations director.
Lewis, previously UK LCV director, will now focus on global key accounts, particularly delivery vans and report to Anne Abboud, head of commercial vehicles for enlarged Europe.
Lewis’s global remit will involve spearheading key account strategies and positioning Stellantis as a key player in the commercial vehicle market.
The appointments come as Stellantis is carrying out its Dare Forward 2030 strategy, which lays the groundwork for the company to meet its goal of being a carbon-neutral mobility tech company by 2038.
In related news, Stellantis, in partnership with TotalEnergies and Mercedes-Benz, inaugurated the Automotive Cells Company’s (ACC) battery gigafactory in Billy-Berclau Douvrin, France, in June 2023.
This facility, the first of three planned in Europe, boasts an initial capacity of 13GWh, with ambitions to expand to 40GWh by 2030.
The gigafactory is set to commence operations before the end of last year, providing high-performance lithium-ion batteries with a minimal carbon footprint.