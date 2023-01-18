Select Car Leasing is reporting a continued demand for electric vehicles – with BEVs (battery electric vehicles) accounting for a fifth of all enquiries in 2022.

It means interest in EVS at Select is now behind only petrol cars, and placed ahead of diesel, plug-in hybrid, and self-charging hybrid vehicles.

The stats closely-mirror figures recently released by industry body The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

According to the SMMT, BEVs also saw a 40.1% increase in registrations in 2022 compared with 2021.

Select Car Leasing says that despite rising energy prices, electric vehicles are still proving to be a more cost-effective option to run than petrol-fueled cars.

Savvy electric vehicle owners who take advantage of off-peak charging rates, free charging points and charging at home could save hundreds* of pounds a year compared to a petrol vehicle.

The SMMT also revealed registrations for petrol vehicles dropped by 10 per cent in 2022 compared with 2021, while registrations for diesel vehicles dropped by nearly 40 per cent.

Select Car Leasing says its confident interest in electric vehicles will continue to grow as the government will end the sale of all new petrol and diesel vehicles in the UK by 2030.

David Lewis, Head of Electric Vehicles & Energy at Select Car Leasing, says lease customers are really starting to get the message when it comes to the benefits of EVs.

He says: “There’s no two ways about it, electric vehicles represent the future of motoring, and it’s great to see so many lease customers enjoying cars like the Tesla Model Y and the Tesla Model 3 in 2022.

“While there has been hesitancy about EVs in the past, it’s clear to see that a lot of the doubts associated with making the switch to plug-in power are now ebbing away.

“As we talked about throughout 2022, even with the rising cost of electricity, when you charge an EV at home you can save hundreds and hundreds of pounds* on fuel compared with running a petrol or diesel car over the course of a year.”

The Nissan Qashqai SUV proved to be the most popular lease vehicle among Select Car Leasing customers in 2022. It is both the ‘Most Leased’ and ‘Most Enquired About’ car of the past year.

The runner-up in Select’s Most Leased run-down was the all-electric Tesla Model Y SUV.

And third place went to the versatile Volkswagen T-Roc, which is also available as a super-rapid, 300 bhp ‘R’ hot-SUV.

Graham Conway, Managing Director at Select Car Leasing, said: “What’s great about the Qashqai, first and foremost, is that it’s affordable. It’s also a cheap car to run, thanks to mild-hybrid and self-charging hybrid powertrains.

“And you’re getting a whole lot of cars for your monthly lease fee. The Qashqai is spacious and well-equipped, and the exterior styling is razor-sharp.

“Best of all, it’s made right here in Britain, so it’s great to support our manufacturing industry.”