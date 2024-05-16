On 16 May 2024, the Sustainable Finance Summit Awards celebrated its winners at the Saintclair Pavillon Dauphine in Paris.
The event, following a day of conference discussions and networking, honoured achievements across 12 categories in sustainable finance.
The summit gathered industry leaders to discuss and share insights on sustainable financing for assets and green projects.
The winners of the 2024 awards are:
- Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Environmental Aspects: DLL
- Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Social Aspects: BNP Paribas
- Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Governance Aspects: UBS
- Best Circular Economy Model, Equipment: Siemens Financial Services
- Best “Give Me a New Life” Funding Programme: PEAC Solutions
- Best Impact Finance Solution: ABN AMRO Asset-Based Finance
- Best New Services Solutions, Data and Asset Management: Solifi
- Best Energy Transition Financing Programmes: Flexam
- Best Energy Efficiency Financing Programme: Amaranto Group
- Best E-Mobility Financing Programmes: DLL
- Best Energy Transition Strategy, Business Model as a Service Innovation: Siemens Financial Services
- Best Sustainable Finance Company of the Year: BNP Paribas
These awards highlight significant contributions and innovations in sustainable finance, recognising efforts to promote environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.
