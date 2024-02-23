Tandem Motor Finance managing director Dave Briggs. Credit: Tandem Motor Finance.

Wales-based Tandem Motor Finance has been recognised with the FLA ESG Awards 2024 for Exemplary Commitment in B2C Funding.

The award was presented at the Finance & Leasing Association dinner in London, an event attended by more than 1,400 industry professionals.

Tandem Motor Finance has made a name for itself in the vehicle loan industry since its July 2022 inception by emphasising sustainability and greener driving.

The company’s lending strategy is tied to vehicle emissions, alongside customer support tools and a CO₂ key performance indicator.

The panel responsible for judging the awards comprised people such as emeritus professor Iwan Davies of Bangor University, Martin McTague OBE of the Federation of Small Businesses, Lauren Pamma from the Green Finance Institute, and Jonquil Lowe from The Open University, who also represents consumers on the FLA Lending Code Group.

Tandem Motor Finance managing director Dave Briggs said: “This award from the Finance & Leasing Association is a massive vote of confidence for our mission to help people transition to lower-emission vehicles working alongside motor retailers and intermediaries. Ideally, people will choose to buy an EV, but where price and logistical issues are barriers to this, helping car buyers to choose less polluting, greener cars is a positive step in the right direction on the road to Net Zero.

“ESG is becoming an ever more significant area of business focus, and this award can only help us to have more discussions with motor retailers and intermediaries seeking to expand or start their ESG journeys. By collaborating, as we have already seen, we can help more customers make positive, greener car buying choices and transition to lower-emission vehicles.”

In November 2023, Tandem Motor Finance emphasised the need for better communication to help individuals avoid fines associated with Low Emission Zones (LEZs).

Data from Glasgow City Council showed an increase in the number of maximum fines issued in September for entering Glasgow’s LEZ in vehicles that did not meet the required standards.