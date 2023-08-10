Transport for London has been pioneering a new scrappage scheme to help reduce air pollution in the UK’s capital. After already committing over £17,727,500 to the campaign so far, TfL is increasing its contribution for qualifying vans to £9,500.

An additional IVECO contribution of £1,000 means London’s eLCV buyers can claim up to £10,500 towards an eDaily, this is in addition to any other standard support offered by IVECO dealers.



Owners of 3.5 tonne diesel vans that are Euro 5 and below who operate within London can claim this substantial incentive and switch to an electric model. This scheme is open to small businesses of 10 employees or less, sole traders and charities – visit the TfL website for details of full eligibility.

By removing the most polluting vehicles from London’s roads via the scrappage scheme, a new eLCV is more attainable than ever.

With the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) set to expand across all London boroughs on 29th August, the timing of the increased contribution will help operators onboard new electric vehicles.

Vans that do not meet the requirements and operate inside the expanded London ULEZ will be subject to a £12.50 a day charge, meaning that switching to an electric vehicle not only contributes to cleaner air, but also avoids these costs.



IVECO UK light business line director, Mike Cutts said “The increased TfL contribution will help more of London’s van operators make the transition to electric, while the eDaily ensures their vehicle is just as capable. This is the same Daily people admire for its breadth of talents, just electric.”

