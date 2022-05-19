‘Too few EV owners are using off-peak charging’

Against the backdrop that inflation in the UK has hit its highest rate in 40 years, and with millions of household electricity bills rising by £700-a-year, a study has revealed that 46 per cent of EV owners are not utilising cheaper, off-peak charging.

Despite the UK government requiring all EV chargers sold after 30th June 2022 to have smart functionality, attempting to alleviate the burden of rising electricity costs and stress on the grid, Smart Home Charge has urged better education about how and why to use or swap to smart charging at home.

The survey, conducted by Smart Home Charge, a home charging retailer and installer, found that nearly half (46 per cent) of survey respondents did not take advantage of off-peak charging times, and could benefit by either installing a smart charging point at home or ensuring they use the smart scheduling features if they already have one.

Smart charge points are proven to provide drivers more control over their home charging setup, such as setting up scheduled charging to coincide with cheaper electricity rates, as well as providing information on charging history so drivers can monitor their EV home charging costs.

The UK Government’s smart charging regulations on all home chargers sold on or after 30th June 2022 will assist with default off-peak charging, yet the poll reveals those new to EVs need help with what smart charging actually is, and how to make the most of it and reap the cost savings. Those without smart-equipped home chargers also need to be shown the efficiencies, cost savings and benefits of swapping their chargers for a new, smarter one.

Danny Morgan, editor and marketing manager at Smart Home Charge said: “Educating new EV drivers is key to helping them save on their car charging costs. Traditionally, drivers have not had much choice when it comes to fuel costs other than searching for which petrol station has the lowest price – and even then the difference is pennies.”