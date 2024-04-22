TUAL, a provider of electric commercial-vehicle charging solutions, has unveiled PowerBank Pro-Charging to enhance enterprise fleet-vehicle charging specifically targeting electric commercial-vehicle productivity.
TUAL has developed this technology to address the need for improved productivity, and profitability of enterprise fleets, the company said in a press release.
Focusing on electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs) as a key segment within enterprise fleets, TUAL’s technology offers tailored solutions to fleet operators and vehicle OEMs grappling with the complexities of vehicle charging, the company said.
Philip Clarke, CEO and Founder of TUAL: “Providing van-fleet drivers with guaranteed access to the energy they need, at the time and place of their choosing, plays a critical role in transforming vehicle suitability, driver satisfaction, and fleet profitability. That is what TUAL has been founded to achieve, and – together with some of Europe’s largest fleets – that is what our unique PowerBank technology has been developed to facilitate.
“We are firmly on track on the journey from product development and prototyping to full-scale manufacturing, and the scope of the technology is hugely exciting for us – with the business looking in future to expand into haulage, agriculture, emergency services, and defence fleets.
“Focusing our initial offering on the eLCV segment as a core component of enterprise fleets, we’re committed to delivering the tools they need to make a success of their transition to electric power.”
According to a press release, there is a pressing need for enterprise fleets and OEMs to adopt eLCVs, with fleet contracts requiring the integration of zero-emission vans and regulatory pressures mandating vehicle manufacturers to deliver them.
Fleet-operator needs are currently unmet by eLCV offerings on the market, with driving range and vehicle-charging challenges creating a significant cost burden on businesses, the press release said.
40% of van use-cases exceed real-world eLCV range, and 70% of van drivers cannot charge at home or depot, resulting in lost productivity from charging downtime costing fleets up to £150,000 per driver or vehicle over a five-year period.