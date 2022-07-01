UK car production records first monthly rise since June 2021

Car production in the UK grew for the first time since June 2021 in May, up 13.3% compared with April.

According to the data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), 62,284 cars left factory gates.

The rise comes despite the closure of a major car plant and key model changeover at another, but it must be viewed in context against May 2021, which was still suffering from the impact of the pandemic, the SMMT said.

The output is still at -46.3% below the pre-pandemic month in 2019 due to factors such as supply chain crunch, economic turmoil, rising inflation and the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Production for both foreign and domestic markets soared in May by 8.9% and 39.5%, respectively.

Of all the new units built, 82.1% of them were exported, with nearly six in ten of them to the European Union. Exports to the US decreased by -35.4% due to plant closure.

On the sustainability front, production of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) increased by 108.3%, with 4,525 units built.

In the year to date, overall output fell by over a fifth (-23.2%), due to supply chain constraints such as the shortage of semiconductors, and constricting volumes, with just 330,185 units built – a shortfall of some 99,641.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “May’s return to growth for UK car output is hugely welcome after ten months of decline, indicating the sector’s fundamental resilience. Any recovery, however, will be gradual as supply chain deliveries remain erratic, business costs volatile and geopolitical instability still very real.

“With the industry racing to decarbonise, we need to safeguard manufacturing competitiveness, drive investment and develop the skill base. Government and industry have a role to play in this transformation and collaboration will be essential if the UK is to remain at the forefront of automotive innovation.”

Earlier this month, European Parliament members voted in favour of a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035.