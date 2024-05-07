In April 2024, UK new car registrations marked their 21st consecutive month of growth, albeit with a modest increase of 1.0% to reach 134,274 units, according to data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

This performance marked the strongest April since 2021, although registrations still lagged -16.6% below pre-pandemic levels, a typical trend for a low-volume month following the March plate change.

The growth trend, consistent throughout the year, was entirely driven by fleet registrations, which surged by 18.5% to hit 81,207 units – representing over six in ten of all new cars registered in April. Conversely, private buyer uptake dipped by -17.7% to 50,458 units, while business registrations fell by -16.1% to 2,609.

Electrified vehicles continued to be the primary drivers of market expansion. Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) saw the strongest growth, rising by 22.1% to capture 7.8% of the market share, followed by Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), up 16.7% with a 13.1% share of demand.

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) registrations experienced a more positive April, largely due to compelling fiscal incentives for businesses, with overall BEV uptake climbing by 10.7% and market share reaching 16.9%, a notable increase from the previous April’s 15.4%.

Despite the overall increase in BEV demand, urgent action is required to reignite private buyer interest in electric vehicles. Less than one in six new BEVs purchased in April were bought by consumers, with private uptake volumes declining by -21.9%. While there is a wide range of BEV models available, supported by manufacturers’ offers, the lack of government incentives for private motorists remains a significant barrier.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, emphasised the necessity of government intervention to drive EV adoption, stating, “Although attractive deals on EVs are in place, manufacturers cannot fund the mass market transition single-handedly. Temporarily cutting VAT, treating EVs as fiscally mainstream not luxury vehicles, and taking steps to instil consumer confidence in the chargepoint network will drive the market growth on which Britain’s net zero ambition depends.”

David Borland, EY UK & Ireland Automotive Leader, noted the progress in BEV market share but stressed the need for further growth, stating, “This was, however, up from 15.2% in March, representing a step in the right direction.” Borland highlighted challenges such as limited charging infrastructure and affordability concerns hindering BEV sales.

Caroline Litchfield, Partner at Brabners, echoed concerns over sluggish private EV uptake and urged for government incentivisation and infrastructure investment. She stated, “Without further incentivization and investment in EV infrastructure, demand for plug-ins will continue to lag supply.”

Jamie Hamilton, automotive partner at Deloitte, identified a gap between fleet and private retail demand for EVs, calling for measures to stimulate private consumer interest. Hamilton stressed, “Lack of accessible electric vehicle charging infrastructure continues to be the biggest barrier for many looking to make the switch.”

Lisa Watson, Director of Sales at Close Brothers Motor Finance, highlighted robust consumer demand despite challenges like fluctuating fuel prices and rising insurance premiums. “It’s vital that dealers keep abreast of consumer demand by using the tools and insights at their disposal to stock forecourts appropriately,” Watson said.