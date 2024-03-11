Credit: Shutterstock.com

The UK ranks 23rd among 30 analysed countries in Europe for the average purchase incentives offered for electric vehicles (EVs), according to a recent survey conducted by UK-based online marketplace Leasing Options.

Over the last three years, the UK has provided an average incentive of £1,875, positioning it in the middle of the pack in terms of encouraging EV adoption.

The study aimed to assess the current standing of the UK in Europe regarding EV purchase incentives. Analysing 30 countries, the research explored the monetary incentives offered to drivers to consider EVs, identifying the country with the most impactful incentives and investigating the impact of removing these incentives on sales.

While the UK experienced a modest increase in average Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) sales, with a growth rate of 79% over the past three years, it fell behind leading countries such as Slovenia (228% increase) and Greece (159% increase) in driving electric vehicle sales.

Taking the lead in offering the highest average BEV purchase incentives from 2020 to 2023 is Romania. The government currently provides a grant of €11,500 (up from €11,250) to encourage drivers to purchase a new BEV and scrap their old vehicles. Romania anticipates a significant surge in BEV sales, projecting an increase from 1,506 in 2019 to 13,996 by the end of 2023, reflecting an average growth of 79%. Similarly, Cyprus, which introduced incentives in 2022, experienced a remarkable 379.8% increase in sales after offering drivers up to €20,000 to buy a BEV and scrap their old cars.

Contrastingly, eight countries, including Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Malta and Switzerland, have not provided any grants to their drivers over the past four years, placing them at the bottom of the purchase incentives leaderboard.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Once a frontrunner, the UK witnessed a decline in BEV sales from a peak of 186% in 2020 to a mere 15% in 2023, following the removal of incentives. Initially, the government implemented a BEV purchase scheme in 2020 and 2021, offering £3,000 to drivers for purchasing a zero-emission car up to £50,000. However, by 2022, the incentive was halved to £1,500, resulting in a reduced growth rate of 40.1%. In 2023, with no purchase scheme available, half-year sales figures project the lowest increase in four years, at just 14.5%.

Despite having a high incentive rate, Romania's 79% average increase in BEV sales appears comparatively low when contrasted with other European nations. Slovenia stands out with the highest average sales increase, boasting an impressive growth of 228%, elevating sales from 186 to a projected 4,328 by the end of 2023. In stark contrast, the Netherlands sits at the bottom of the leaderboard, experiencing the lowest BEV sales increase over the last four years, at a mere 20%.

Examining the data available, purchase incentives in the Netherlands started at €4,000 in 2020, marking an 18.6% increase from the previous year. However, sales dropped by -12.1% that same year. Subsequent reductions in the purchase incentive, down to €3,350 in 2022 and further to €2,950 in 2023, did not impede an increase in sales. This trend of decreasing incentives causing an 84% drop in BEV sales is observed across Europe.

Illustrating this pattern is Slovakia's case, where an €8,000 incentive in 2020 resulted in a substantial 456.4% increase in BEV sales. However, the removal of the purchase incentive in 2021 led to a mere 20.4% growth — a reduction of 436%.

Similarly, Germany experienced a decline in purchase incentives in 2023, dropping from €9,000 to €6,750. Consequently, sales are projected to decrease for the first time, with a -6.6% dip.

Contrastingly, increasing incentives have a positive impact on BEV sales, as evidenced by Malta. Between 2020 and 2022, Malta lacked an incentive scheme, resulting in a -51.4% decrease in BEV sales in 2020. However, implementing a €12,000 incentive in 2023, encouraging the purchase of a BEV and scrapping an old vehicle, led to a substantial increase. Half-year statistics suggest a projected full-year increase of 120.4% in BEV sales.

UK car market poised for significant shift towards EVs by 2028