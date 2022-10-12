V12 Vehicle Finance launches new PCP solution for dealers

PCP is a ‘platform agnostic’ solution. Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.

V12 Vehicle Finance (V12VF) has rolled out a new PCP offering to facilitate more vehicles sales for its dealers.

The new proposition is fully integrated with all dealer systems, doing away with the requirement to switch between multiple platforms.

PCP, which is designed as a ‘platform agnostic’ solution, is the latest addition to V12VF’s portfolio that includes HP and stock funding solutions.

Commenting on the development, V12 Vehicle Finance sales director Estelle McConnell said: “We created this after listening to a number of dealers, all of whom were calling out for a more flexible way of offering PCP. It is rewarding to now be in a position to provide this solution and demonstrate that we’re here to support them.”

Other than bespoke support and ease-of-adoption, PCP’s benefits include a soft search feature with reduction on declined proposals and no trace on a customer’s credit file.

It is also said to provide ‘flexible’ and ‘bespoke’ rates based on dealer’s business model, quick payouts, up to 89% automated decisions and remote signature.

McConnell further noted: “Our PCP offering is designed to make dealers’ lives easier. It will help them to help to put their customers in the most suitable car for them at the lowest monthly payments. Not only will they work more efficiently but, more importantly, they will ultimately close more sales.

“We are here to put dealers in the driving seat and this is another example of our ongoing, proven commitment as we continue to expand our proposition. We are continuing to invest in our technology to improve our products and services, as well as enhancing our customer journey to drive our business forward.”

To reduce admin, V12VF has collaborated with automotive tech leaders including Codeweavers, ClickDealer, DealTrak and Auto Convert. More such partnerships are in the pipeline.