Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has appointed Tom Macintyre as head of direct sales in the UK, starting his new role on 1 September 2023.

Macintyre joined Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in August 2021 as head of product planning, having previously built a career at Volkswagen Financial Services.

Macintyre has overseen several new model launches for the brand, including the new ID Buzz range.

In his new position, he will be responsible for delivering against Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ strategic priorities, including growing its market share in electric vehicles.

Cian O’Brien, director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We are delighted to offer Tom this opportunity to continue expanding his career within the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brand.

“Tom’s broad experience across strategic transformation and digital process development makes him well-appointed to deliver our business priorities.”

Tom Macintyre takes over from David Hanna, who moves to Volkswagen Passenger Vehicles as head of network sales.

