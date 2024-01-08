Volkswagen Financial Services are electrifying the fleet of Siemens AG together with the Volkswagen brand: the company’s fleet will be gradually supplemented with up to 1,000 leased Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles. These all-electric vehicles are part of the electrification and sustainability strategy pursued by Siemens.

“Fleets of companies and public authorities provide significant leverage for the market ramp-up of e-mobility. Therefore, the electrification of vehicle fleets is also of central importance to us at Volkswagen Financial Services. We are observing that more and more fleet managers are also electrifying their service vehicles. This shows how suitable and practical electric mobility has become for everyday use,” said Armin Villinger, Chairman of the Management Board of Volkswagen Leasing GmbH.

“The fleet customer business is of great importance to Volkswagen. That is why we are pleased to continue our long-standing and trusting cooperation with Siemens into the era of electromobility,” stressed Achim Schaible, Chairman and Spokesman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Germany.

According to a statement by the company, Siemens has set ambitious goals for the electrification of its own fleet within the framework of its sustainability strategy. The company aims to make the entire fleet CO 2 -neutral and fully electric by 2030.

“The electrification of our fleet is a clear commitment to achieving our climate goals. But we also want to be a pioneer in our industry and send a clear signal for sustainable fleet management in line with our DEGREE framework,” explained Stefan Kurz, Head of Global Fleet Management at Siemens.

“We chose the Volkswagen ID.4 because, in our opinion, the vehicle offers a good combination of range, charging speed, trunk volume, and price”, he added.

The ID.4 is the first all-electric compact SUV from the Volkswagen brand. It is produced and offered for sale in China, the USA, and Europ. The modular electric drive matrix (MEB) forms the technical backbone of Volkswagen’s electric offensive.

According to the statement, the car impresses with its strong driving performance and maximum ranges of up to 512 kilometers or 531 kilometers (the two versions in the WLTP cycle). Its quick-charging capability with up to 135 kW helps it cope with long distances.

