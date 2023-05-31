Volta Trucks, a commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has announced a partnership with Petit Forestier, to provide refrigerated rental and leasing truck agreements.

Petit Forestier will become the rental and leasing partner for the refrigerated version of the all-electric 16-tonne and 18-tonne Volta Zero across a selection of Volta Trucks’ European markets including France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands and the UK.

Petit Forestier was founded in 1907 and specialises in the field of refrigeration. Petit Forestier has Europe’s largest refrigerated rental fleet of over 70,000 vehicles and currently covers 20 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the United States. This enables them to provide over 15,000 customers with temperature-controlled logistics and transport, from product manufacture to the end consumer.

CEO of Volta Trucks, Essa Al-Saleh said: “The Volta Zero has been specifically designed to provide zero-tailpipe emission urban logistics in a city environment, and temperature-controlled transport of goods [this is] a vital part of that strategy, for us and our customers.”

Léonard Forestier, president of Petit Forestier Group, said: “Petit Forestier is a family business that has always been able to anticipate the challenges of each era, since its creation in 1907.

“The future of refrigerated transport will be greener and simpler! […] We are working hand in hand with our partners, to provide to our customers, with innovative solutions that meet environmental challenges. We are proud to partner up with Volta Trucks to propose the refrigerated Volta Zero, the result of a partnership built on innovation and sustainable development.”

Discounts to appear on EVs, AFP delegates told