Volvo, Daimler Truck and TRATON GROUP launch charging infrastructure JV

The Volvo Group, Daimler Truck, and the TRATON GROUP have launched a joint venture (JV) for charging infrastructure in Europe.

The new JV plans to install and operate at least 1,700 ‘high-performance’ green energy charge points for heavy-duty trucks and coaches across Europe.

As part of the plan, the firms will invest €500m in the JV, which will be setting up charge points on, and close to, highways as well as at logistics hubs across the region.

Based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the new entity will be led by Anja van Niersen as the CEO, who most recently served as CEO and later as chairman of the board of an electric vehicle charging network provider based in Europe.

Volvo Group president and CEO Martin Lundstedt said: “This is a long-awaited and major step towards achieving the required charging infrastructure for the roll-out and success of battery-electric long-haul trucks and coaches.”

Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum: “We are very excited to kick off this new joint venture together with our partners. It is crucial that we are now taking the initiative for building up the much-needed charging network. Still, we call on the entire industry to join in our effort.

“The number of charge points has to increase significantly as fast as possible to make electric long-haul trucking a viable solution for our customers.”

The JV will also work to scale its operations and network deployment by collaborating with parties across the industry.

