ChargePlace Scotland teams up with Paua for EV roaming solution

ChargePlace Scotland (CPS) has formed a partnership with EV fleet fuel card provider Paua to offer a roaming solution to EV drivers and fleet operators.

The partnership seeks to enable access to multiple Scottish charging networks via a single solution.

Paua provides a platform to aggregate multiple networks and provides the fleet manager with a single solution for their drivers and a single bill.

The RFID card, which is backed by a mobile app, provides all the relevant data that drivers require to charge and pay.

The single bill helps the fleet accurately account for costs and recover the 20% VAT on public charging costs, CPS noted.

Through the collaboration, CPS, which is operated by Swarco on behalf of Scottish Ministers, aims to enhance consumer experience across its network of more than 2,200 public charge points.

The tie-up will connect all 2,200+ charge points across Scotland to Paua’s roaming network, which will take the total live connectors available to Paua business drivers to over 15,000.

Transport Scotland head of low carbon consumers Chris Waldron said: “The Scottish Government is firmly committed to transport decarbonisation and we see roaming as a key step in improving driver experience. The GB EV Rally is the perfect event for trialling networks roaming across ChargePlace Scotland. We look forward to building on this experience and enabling wider interoperability in future.”

The solution will be tested at next week’s Great British EV Rally that will set off from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

Swarco MD Justin Meyer said: “As the operator of the ChargePlace Scotland network we are continually seeking ways to improve how we support EV drivers. The partnership with Paua paves the way for easier driving for business fleets. We are delighted to support such a pioneering company”.

Paua CEO and co-founder Niall Riddell said: “It was always important for me to ensure that electric vehicle drivers could traverse the length of the Great British Isles. Paua now integrates some of the largest roaming partners including entire country-wide networks.”

Recently, EO Charging warned that there is not enough understanding of new charging regulations, which could impact EV uptake.