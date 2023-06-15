The first in a new series of white papers examining different aspects of how vehicle electrification is affecting remarketing has been published by the Vehicle Remarketing Association (VRA)

Called “Electric Vehicle Charging: What the Remarketing Sector Needs to Know”, it has been written by battery electrochemist Euan McTurk, creator and presenter of Plug Life Television, a YouTube channel about battery technology and EVs.

The document covers topics including the current public recharging infrastructure, the types of charging facilities remarketing companies might need, advice on how remarketing companies should handle EV movements and what the remarketing sector needs to do to maximise take-up of second-hand EVs.

Philip Nothard, VRA chair, said: “We’ve felt for some time that the remarketing sector is being neglected when it comes to published information and advice on electrification, and these white papers are, in part, our attempt to redress that balance.

“We are finding that there is a huge and growing demand for briefings on the remarketing of EVs from our members. They are aware that the numbers of electric cars and vans seen so far in the used sector are just a trickle compared to the flood that will arrive over the next couple of years, and recognise their need to prepare for this shift.

“Also, of course, the collapse in values seen in recent months has created a huge amount of trepidation and uncertainty.

“Through the white papers, we’ll be attempting to answer some of the sector’s biggest questions and create a bedrock for future discussions and best practice.”

Further details about downloading the white paper can be found at https://thevra.co.uk/.

About the VRA

The Vehicle Remarketing Association was established in 2010 by senior executives from companies involved in all aspects of remarketing used cars which between them handle, sell, inspect, transport or manage more than 1.5 million used vehicles every year.

The key objectives of the VRA are:

To create better awareness of the activities of professional remarketing

To raise standards and generate an accepted best practice across the industry for key disciplines like vehicle inspection

To provide a much-needed voice to represent the sector in the trade and consumer media on issues which affect remarketing suppliers and customers

To provide an effective focal point through which major matters concerning those involved in remarketing can be addressed

To raise the profile and professionalism of the industry to ensure recruiting good quality people becomes much easier

To generate views and opinions of the industry for use in lobbying for the greater good of the remarketing sector

