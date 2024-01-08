Volkswagen is hopping on the generative AI train, aiming to harness its power by integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its vehicles, commencing in the second quarter of 2024.
Through this, VW aims to enhance its IDA in-car voice assistant, facilitating a more fluid conversation as well as giving the driver control of the car’s climate system.
According to the announcement, plans are underway to make this chatbot functionality available across a wide section of Volkswagen‘s cars, including the ID family of electric vehicles.
Commenting on the news, Paul Barker, Managing Editor at Carwow said:
“This is an interesting next step in the development of in-car tech. New cars have been integrated with Apple for nearly a decade, Google and home smart devices for many, many years, but this has the potential to create a whole new level of driver assistance.
“From planning a route with a specific itinerary of stops, or helping you understand a car warning light to solve those in-car arguments that spice up a long journey, there’s huge potential to this technology, especially as it improves over time.
“However, it’ll be interesting to see if drivers really feel the need for this level of complex functionality when they’re behind the wheel. Will motorists find it a useful development or could it become more loading of technology, for technology’s sake.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The five key trends transforming auto finance in 2024