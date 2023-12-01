Private hire and taxi firm Addison Lee has announced a £30 million investment in 600 new zero-emission capable (ZEC) VW multivans.

These vehicles will replace the remaining diesel people carriers on the fleet, with Addison Lee’s entire standard passenger fleet set to be zero-emission capable by April 2024.

According to a statement, Addison has over 1,000 fully electric ID.4s on its fleet.

In addition to this significant investment in sustainable vehicles, the company is also attempting to improve London’s charging infrastructure, ensuring that drivers have access to reliable charging options.

Earlier this year the company acquired sustainable operator ‘Green Tomato Cars’ in a bid to bolster the firm’s position as a sustainable private vehicle hire and taxi provider.

Meanwhile, Addison Lee has built strategic partnerships with BP pulse, ChargePoint and Bonnet, as well as an investment of £150,000 to install ultra-rapid charging points at the company’s West Drayton fleet hub.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Addison Lee CEO Liam Griffin Says: “For nearly 50 years, we’ve been providing our customers with the highest levels of service and comfort. And following the pandemic, we have established ourselves back at the forefront of the industry in London – raising the bar for quality, sustainability and choice.

“Today, our focus is on enhancing our fleet and investing in the capital’s charging infrastructure, so we continue to lead the industry on sustainability while supporting our customers with their net-zero journeys.”

“Right now, there is neither the availability of vehicles nor robust enough charging infrastructure in London to go fully electric at speed and scale. That’s why we’re investing today in a broader range of sustainable options to meet current demand from passengers – while remaining committed to our long-term goal of full electrification.

“It’s critical that we have both the right infrastructure and regulation in place to allow us to achieve this. That’s why we’re asking the Mayor of London to reconsider his plans to abolish the congestion charge exemption for electric vehicles. Removing this vital incentive will make it more costly to operate electric vehicles in the capital and jeopardise his net zero 2030 ambition for the city.”

Bradford Metropolitan Council backs fully electric licenced taxis with £4.1m grant