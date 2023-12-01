Private hire and taxi firm Addison Lee has announced a £30 million investment in 600 new zero-emission capable (ZEC) VW multivans.
These vehicles will replace the remaining diesel people carriers on the fleet, with Addison Lee’s entire standard passenger fleet set to be zero-emission capable by April 2024.
According to a statement, Addison has over 1,000 fully electric ID.4s on its fleet.
In addition to this significant investment in sustainable vehicles, the company is also attempting to improve London’s charging infrastructure, ensuring that drivers have access to reliable charging options.
Earlier this year the company acquired sustainable operator ‘Green Tomato Cars’ in a bid to bolster the firm’s position as a sustainable private vehicle hire and taxi provider.
Meanwhile, Addison Lee has built strategic partnerships with BP pulse, ChargePoint and Bonnet, as well as an investment of £150,000 to install ultra-rapid charging points at the company’s West Drayton fleet hub.
Addison Lee CEO Liam Griffin Says: “For nearly 50 years, we’ve been providing our customers with the highest levels of service and comfort. And following the pandemic, we have established ourselves back at the forefront of the industry in London – raising the bar for quality, sustainability and choice.
“Today, our focus is on enhancing our fleet and investing in the capital’s charging infrastructure, so we continue to lead the industry on sustainability while supporting our customers with their net-zero journeys.”
“Right now, there is neither the availability of vehicles nor robust enough charging infrastructure in London to go fully electric at speed and scale. That’s why we’re investing today in a broader range of sustainable options to meet current demand from passengers – while remaining committed to our long-term goal of full electrification.
“It’s critical that we have both the right infrastructure and regulation in place to allow us to achieve this. That’s why we’re asking the Mayor of London to reconsider his plans to abolish the congestion charge exemption for electric vehicles. Removing this vital incentive will make it more costly to operate electric vehicles in the capital and jeopardise his net zero 2030 ambition for the city.”
