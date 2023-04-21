WAE Technologies (WAE), the technology and engineering services business, has launched Elysia, its battery intelligence software, designed to unlock usable energy, power, and increased charging times of any battery system.

Elysia brings battery insight, management, and optimisation, from the automotive, commercial vehicle and e-mobility sectors to stationary energy storage.

Elysia draws on WAE’s experience in batteries, gleaned from the design and development of batteries for electric hypercars and mining trucks.

Elysia is the first mass-market software from WAE.

Elysia features embedded and cloud-based products which together provide customers with access to battery insights and the ability to manage and optimise performance across the battery’s lifecycle, both in the vehicle and in ‘second life’ applications such as stationary grid storage.

There are two key products:

Elysia Embedded is a suite of battery management algorithms, which run locally on the Battery Management System (BMS) – for example directly on an EV’s battery or on a stationary energy storage system. Its BMS algorithms help OEMs to increase vehicle range, enable faster charging, and maximise battery power.

Elysia Embedded’s algorithms offer customers the ability to use intelligent ‘physics-informed’ models. Whilst this approach has formed an integral part of WAE’s motorsport capability, these algorithms have been designed to run on standard low-cost chips as typically found in mass-market battery management systems.

Elysia Cloud Platform is a cloud-based system which uses digital twin technology. It helps OEMs, fleet owners and battery asset financiers turn data into insights, designed to enable these customers to forecast and extend battery life, enhance safety, and protect warranty and residual values.

Elysia is built upon a unique combination of AI and data science, fused with electrochemical modelling expertise, whilst being grounded in unrivalled real-world battery engineering and development experience.

Elysia commercial lead, Joe Jones, said: “The battery in any electric vehicle of any kind represents the single most valuable system by far. A better understanding of battery systems will transform how we manage them, in order to realise their full potential.”

“We are providing easy-to-interpret, actionable battery insights to give OEMs, fleets and battery asset financiers […] transparency, allowing them to optimise a battery and improve its performance and the value it delivers over the course of its life.”

WAE Technologies CEO, Craig Wilson, said: “One of the most crucial components of our leadership is the software which has enabled these vehicles to set new performance standards. At WAE’s core is the commitment to transferring new technology from motorsport to other sectors – so I am delighted we have launched Elysia today. The electric mobility market is growing quickly, and battery intelligence is the key to unlocking the potential of what is the most fundamental part of an EV.”

Businesses ‘unaware’ of their environmental impact