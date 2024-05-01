Warwick Acoustics, a UK-based speaker technology and systems maker, has announced the expansion of its cutting-edge manufacturing operations.
The company has confirmed that its new facilities will be established at the MIRA Technology Park (MTP) in Warwickshire, recognised as Europe’s largest automotive research and development site.
Having initiated its journey with the signing of its inaugural production contract in June 2023, Warwick Acoustics is now reaching the culmination of its efforts. Their Electrostatic Audio Panels are nearing the final stages of industrialisation, the company said in a statement.
These panels boast remarkable efficiency, being 90% lighter and consuming 90% less energy when compared to conventional automotive speakers.
Warwick Acoustics‘ decision to select the MTP site agrees with the company’s commitment to sustainability. The site operates solely on 100% renewable energy, reflecting the eco-conscious values embedded within the company’s patented technology. Noteworthy is that the speaker systems are crafted from upcycled materials, fully recyclable by mass, and free from rare earth elements.
Moreover, the selection of MTP coincides with the development of a substantial solar farm by the site’s proprietors. With a capacity of 7MW, this solar farm is projected to generate electricity equivalent to powering approximately 2300 households, further enhancing the environmental sustainability of Warwick Acoustics’ operations.
Warwick Acoustics’ CEO Mike Grant expressed the importance of the MTP site, stating, “Being at MTP since 2018 has been superb for research, development, and initial manufacturing. Expanding for series production here is crucial for sustainability, quality, and global competitiveness in the $8 billion market.”
Grant added, “Supported by Mercia Asset Management plc and the Midlands Engine initiative, being in the Midlands provides access to skilled automotive talent. With £7 million in funding, our focus is on business growth to transform the in-cabin audio experience.”
