Webfleet, a provider of telematics for the fleet management sector, has set a new Guinness World Records title for the greatest distance travelled by an electric van on a single charge – 311.18 miles (500.8 km).

The Bridgestone-owned company sponsored three drivers (Kevin Booker, Sam Clarke and Fergal McGrath) to achieve the feat who used a Fiat E-Scudo fitted with Bridgestone Duravis tyres.

Independently verified video footage, odometer, GPS and battery level data from Webfleet revealed that the compact van, with a 75kWh battery and a WLTP of 205 miles, averaged 4.5 miles per kilowatt hour (kWh) on a circular route across Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.

The journey took 13 hours and nine minutes during daylight hours. The vehicle needed no modifications and the route combined urban and rural roads to replicate ‘real world’ conditions.

“This remarkable achievement is testimony to the determination and technological ingenuity of all those involved,” said Beverley Wise, Webfleet regional director for Bridgestone Mobility Solutions.

“The previous record of 258.85 miles was set in the US, bringing it to the UK is symbolic of our nationwide commitment to become a global leader in e-mobility.

“The record demonstrates not only the capabilities of electric vans and advanced Bridgestone tyre technology for businesses and urban mobility but also the impact that drivers can have on electric vehicle (EV) energy consumption.”

Taco van der Leij, vice-president of fleet management solutions Europe for Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, said: “Connected EV data plays a vital role in electrifying mobility, enabling business fleets to monitor driver behaviour, compare their energy performance and even analyse kinetic energy recovered through regenerative braking to provide targeted coaching where it’s needed most.”

Drivers McGrath and Booker both hold held previous records for petrol and diesel fuel economy and energy consumption in an electric car. They have now amassed six and four driving-related Guinness World Records titles respectively, while Clarke has now successfully completed his first.

McGrath said: “The reduction of carbon emissions and improvement of air quality are among the highest priorities for governments all over the world, especially in cities where air pollution is the worst.

“We are seeing the recent expansion of the London Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), for example, from 23rd August 2023. Trucks and vans are predominantly powered by diesel and so it is important that the transition to pure electric with zero tailpipe emissions is as smooth as possible.”

ALD LeasePlan reveals strong H1 results on back of acquisition