A coalition of industry experts and trade bodies has warned that over three million people in the UK are at risk of lagging in the transition to zero-emission vans unless immediate government support is provided.

The coalition, comprising representatives from the BVRLA, Logistics UK, Recharge UK, the AFP, and The EV Café, introduced the ‘Zero Emission Van Plan‘ at the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, 20 February.

During the launch, coalition members engaged with MPs, garnering support from representatives of the top four political parties. Transport Secretary Mark Harper, the Chair of the Transport Select Committee, and four members of the shadow cabinet were also in attendance.

The Van Plan focuses on factors affecting affordability, vehicle charging infrastructure, and regulations.

Vans, constituting the fastest-growing segment of the UK’s vehicle parc, plays a crucial role in various industries, including engineering, construction, logistics, and emergency services.

With 3.4 million drivers relying on vans as a mobile workspace, the coalition stresses the need for immediate attention to ensure the success of the UK’s road decarbonisation targets.

Gerry Keaney, Chief Executive of the British Vehicle Rental & Leasing Association (BVRLA), highlighted the significance of zero-emission vans, saying: “If the UK is to meet its road decarbonisation targets, zero-emission vans must take centre stage. They are a vital player in the transition and deserve more attention.”

The coalition encourages those in the fleet sector to support the Van Plan and share its recommendations. An online tool facilitates individuals in quickly sending the Plan to their local MPs, while fleet operators can contribute to a brief online poll to strengthen the coalition’s data presented to decision-makers.