Collections Executive – Slough

Collections Executive

Ongoing Temporary Role

£26k

Slough

Your role – Collections Executive

As Collections Executive you will assist the department in the collection of accounts that are between 1-90 days past due. The Collections Specialist (Early) is responsible for liaising with customers for up-to-date payment arrangements and arrears management on all inbound and outbound phone contacts by applying communication, negotiation, customer service and collection skills. The Collections Specialist leverages the client’s Services collateral into payments, bringing arrears accounts up to date allows the client to achieve monetary goals.

Responsible for the volume of outbound and inbound calls

Negotiate payments and arrangements on inbound and outbound telephone contacts by using the Collections system

Ensure a high level of customer service is provided to the customer, offering them all relevant information to allow them to understand any options available to them

Undertake all collections activities in accordance with the required regulations; ensure treating Customers fairly, Companies Policies and Guidelines.

Review SLA adherence and performance reports (in conjunction with the Manager)

Adheres to formal FCA Capital regulatory processes, policies and procedures

Treats customers with respect adhering to principles of Treating Customers Fairly ensuring a fair outcome is achieved in every instance.

Such other duties as management may from time to time reasonably require

Your Skills – Collections Executive

Excellent communication (including written) and negotiation skills when dealing with customers

Ability to listen to customers to obtain clues that lead to additional contact information

Excellent negotiation skills

Excellent attention to detail and organisational skills

Confident in making decisions; takes ownership of individual arrears cases where required

Demonstrate prioritisation skills in terms of meeting formal service and productivity targets

Ability to operate, upon training, contract, collections and workflow management systems and associated office equipment

For more information, please contact Vicky on 01279713900.