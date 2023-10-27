Quality Assurance Executive

Slough/Hybrid

£32/35k plus car

Working for a prestigious provider of motor finance, the Quality Assurance Executive will work across the key operational functions to ensure that all processes are being handled according to agreed practices and ensure fair customer outcomes are met while balancing the business’s commercial needs.

We are looking for someone who has experience of undertaking quality assurance checks and reviews and is comfortable documenting and reporting findings to senior stakeholders and feeding back to colleagues. You should be good at understanding processes quickly and be able to assist performance against this.

You will need a keen eye for detail and set high standards when it comes to the way things are done. You will be responsible for coaching team members and need to be good at building positive relationships with key stakeholders.

Principal accountabilities

Undertake a variety of monthly reviews of internal processes, producing reports to evidence trends and achievement

Identify opportunities for improvements and insights to help identify good practices or areas for improvement

Work with the management team to define the requirements of future reviews and checks across operational processes

Identify opportunities for improvements to processes/controls that ensure that the operation remains fit for purpose in the context of governance and oversight

Hold regular coaching sessions (individual and peer)

Develop in-house training for all new operations starters and provide ongoing refresher training where required

Develop relationships with other audit teams/compliance etc to ensure that learnings can be shared to help ensure the operational areas meet current and future legal/regulatory requirements

Ability and skills profile

Good understanding of financial services regulation and consumer duty

Strong appetite for improving the customer journey and rectifying unfair customer outcomes

Confident and able to communicate clearly to all staff members from frontline agents to senior stakeholders

A strong work ethic and desire to support and develop staff

A good understanding of Microsoft packages

Strong attention to detail and analytical skills

Confident decision-making skills

Pro-active, organised and able to manage time effectively and take initiative

A great can-do attitude to support the business in change while achieving good customer outcomes

Developing and encouraging others around you to improve quality while evidencing demonstrable improvements across the business

Performance measures

Demonstrable improvement in efficiencies, output, quality and customer outcomes

Reduction in error rates measured through first-level control reviews and monthly quality reviews

Achievement of departmental objectives, measured by service levels and customer satisfaction scores

Line manager feedback

Monthly appraisals and 121s

Quarterly reviews and performance leadership management (PLM)

Knowledge, experience and qualifications

Experience in people management preferred

Experience in developing and executing training programmes

Knowledge of various training methods, including coaching, workshops, classroom training, mentoring and e-learning programmes

Ability to track the performance of training programmes, write reports and recommend strategies for improvement

Comfortable presenting with excellent communication skills

Strong sense of initiative with a creative approach to problem-solving

Excellent communication and leadership skills

IT skills profile

Excel and Word to intermediate level

Workflow management

Benefits

A company car or cash alternative

Healthcare

25 days holiday, increasing with LOS until 30 days

Pension contributions; £3% employee contributions and 6% employer contributions

For more information, please email Vicky@thcrecruitment.co.uk

