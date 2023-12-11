Quality Assurance Officer
£30k plus benefits
Hybrid working after training completed
Two roles
Your role is to conduct comprehensive and robust quality checks on work completed within different departments across the company, assisting the Customer Experience Team Leader in identifying trends and risks, escalating issues for timely resolution, and supporting the creation of reports and remedial actions shared company-wide.
Your duties
- Assess calls based on different call types, ensuring compliance with regulatory authorities (FCA) and accuracy in scoring
- Assist the Customer Experience Team Leader in creating weekly and monthly reports outlining patterns, risks, and trends for higher management
- Identify trends and risks in the business and escalate them via the Customer Experience Team Leader for timely resolution
- Conduct calibration sessions with the compliance manager and contact centre team leaders to align assessments
- Perform spot checks, offering guidance on emerging themes and trends, while ensuring thorough quality checks and identifying vulnerabilities in calls
- Maintain required call sampling targets and timelines while creating high-quality call feedback summaries
- Liaise with other areas of the business and internal teams for query resolution
- Work closely with the Customer Experience Team Leader to manage workloads effectively and monitor call volumes within a set timeframe
- Use analytical judgment skills to provide a clear rationale for decisions and assess customer outcomes
Your skills/knowledge
- Excellent understanding of current FCA regulations
- Proficient in fostering effective relationships across all levels, with strong interpersonal skills and a deep understanding of customer importance
- Confidently interfaces with customers, regulators, and external agencies
- Essential to have a strong understanding of consumer duty, outcome testing, and cross-cutting rules
- Comfortable identifying and raising issues, particularly where driving good outcomes for customers is concerned
- Demonstrates a sense of urgency and good work ethic
- Ability to work with competing deadlines and priorities
- Resilient, not derailed by a setback and returns to a high level of performance quickly
Contact Vicky for more information: 01279713900
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData