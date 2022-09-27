Underwriter – Motor Finance

Slough

Salary £35k plus car and benefits

Working for a prestigious motor finance provider the Underwriter will assess this risk by manually underwriting dealer proposals.

As part of the manual underwriting process, the Underwriter will undertake the appropriate analysis of retail customer’s financial statements in order to assist in reaching timely and accurate conclusions on the Referral (e.g., “Accept” or “Decline” decision) This information, coupled with an analysis of the customer’s repayment capacity, will enable the Underwriter to reach the appropriate lending decision.

This will ensure that work queues are reviewed and actioned in accordance with agreed proposal status review targets.

In addition, the Underwriter will:

Self-manages own work queue

Answers inbound dealer and Account Manager inquiry calls in accordance with an average speed of answer targets

Answers inbound Payout and Activation inquiry calls as required

Ensures Team Leader is aware of potential issues associated with proposal backlog

Person specification:

Capable of undertaking quantitative and qualitative analysis; the ability to review metrics/financial ratios and supporting information and be able to understand what they mean for each proposal

Understand financial statements (balance sheets, income statements, cash flow)

Able to interpret CRA and HPI reports, extracting non-apparent information when making lending decisions

Thoroughly understand underwriting and credit practices and procedures

Adhere to the Underwriting team schedule and attendance guidelines

Confident in making credit decisions and takes ownership of individual proposals

Knowledge, experience and qualifications:

3 years of experience in an underwriting or credit analyst position in financial services

Experience in the automotive or consumer finance industry is advantageous.

Practical experience with scorecard design and testing

Please contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.