Underwriter – Motor Finance

Slough

Salary £35k plus car and benefits

Working for a prestigious motor finance provider you will assess this risk by manually underwriting dealer proposals.

As part of the manual underwriting process, you will undertake the appropriate analysis of the retail customer’s financial statements in order to assist in reaching timely and accurate conclusions on the Referral (e.g., “Accept” or “Decline” decision) This information, coupled with an analysis of the customer’s repayment capacity, will enable you to reach the appropriate lending decision.

This will ensure that work queues are reviewed and actioned in accordance with agreed proposal status review targets.

Underwriter – In addition, you will:

Self manages own work queue

Answers inbound dealer and Account Manager enquiry calls in accordance with the average speed of answer targets

Answers inbound Payout and Activation enquiry calls as required

Ensures Team Leader is aware of potential issues associated with proposal backlog

Underwriter – Your skills:

Capable of undertaking quantitative and qualitative analysis; the ability to review metrics/financial ratios and supporting information and be able to understand what they mean for each proposal

Understand financial statements (balance sheets, income statements, cash flow)

Able to interpret CRA and HPI reports, extracting non-apparent information when making lending decisions

Thoroughly understand underwriting and credit practices and procedures

Adhere to the Underwriting team schedule and attendance guidelines

Confident in making credit decisions and takes ownership of individual proposals

Underwriter – Knowledge, Experience, and Qualifications:

3 years of experience in an underwriting or credit analyst position in financial services

Experience in the automotive or consumer finance industry is advantageous.

Practical experience with scorecard design and testing

Contact Vicky for more information 01279713900