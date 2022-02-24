Underwriter

Sevenoaks

£25k to £27k

As Underwriter, you will be part of a team that ensures timely and accurate administration of finance loan products. This includes processing applications online, liaising with customers and colleagues and dealing with queries. Ensuring accuracy at all times, and that the company’s processes & procedures are followed.

Your role – Underwriter

· Underwrite referred deals to policy and mandate

· Make confident decisions in line with business rules and processes

· Manage ‘more information’ queries

· Investigate potential frauds, PEP and sanctions matches

· Verification of the completeness and accuracy of credit proposals

· Keep electronic and paper filing in order at all times

· To keep up to date with the company’s products

· To present the company in a professional and confidential manner at all times

· To pay due care and attention to your own, and others’ health & safety at all times

Experience:

· Experience of working in a team in an office environment

· Ideally 1-2 years previous underwriting experience – preferably in a consumer finance environment

· Knowledge of TCF

· Ability to understand and comply with documented processes and procedures

Interpersonal:

· Adaptable and flexible

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· Ability to work as part of a team

· Excellent planning and organisational skills

· Enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude

· Able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Monday to Friday office standard office hours, with 1 in 4 Saturdays.

Contact Vicky for more information 01279713900.