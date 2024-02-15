Credit: Shutterstock.com

Credit: Shutterstock.com

The recent decision by Close Brothers to scrap dividend payouts for the current financial year, coupled with a sharp decline in shares, underscores the profound challenges the company confronts following the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) motor finance review.

Close Brothers, a stalwart in the UK’s financial landscape, has seen its shares plummet by more than 61% since the FCA’s announcement, making it evident that the spectre of potential compensation costs looms large.

The investigation focuses on historical claims of unfair costs related to discretionary car finance commissions, with the FCA pledging to ensure consumers receive compensation if evidence of widespread misconduct is uncovered.

FCA pauses complaint deadline over commission arrangement disputes

Shares in Close Brothers have more than halved this year alone, reaching record-low prices. The recent 8.4% drop in shares, triggered by the decision to withhold dividends and the uncertainty surrounding the FCA review, reflects the seriousness of the situation.

Analysts estimate the potential impact on the motor finance sector at up to £16 billion, with Close Brothers and Lloyds identified as particularly exposed. Close Brothers, in particular, could face compensation payouts of up to £200 million, according to recent analyses, reported in the finance press.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Motor finance constitutes a substantial portion, approximately a fifth, of Close Brothers’ £9.5 billion loan book as of July 2023, according to Bloomberg.

FCA‘s motor finance probe sparks misconduct risk concerns in UK banking sector: Fitch Ratings

The company, in an unscheduled trading update today, acknowledged the “significant uncertainty” regarding the FCA’s review and the potential financial implications. The Board, adopting a prudent approach, opted not to recognise a provision in the group’s half-year results, emphasising the need to plan for a range of possible outcomes.

Close Brothers aims to fortify its capital strength while continuing to support customers and preserve its business franchise. The decision not to pay dividends for the current financial year aligns with this strategy, with a reassessment planned for the 2025 financial year and beyond after the FCA concludes its process.

While these measures indicate a proactive stance by Close Brothers, the situation highlights the broader challenges facing financial institutions grappling with regulatory scrutiny and the uncertainties that follow.

Close Brothers emphasises that its business continues to perform well, with the banking division generating £112 million of adjusted operating profit in the six months to January 31, 2024.

However, the overarching narrative remains shaped by the unfolding FCA review and its potential financial repercussions.