In response to escalating disputes over commission arrangements in the motor finance sector, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has implemented a 37-week pause on the 8-week deadline for motor finance firms to respond to customer complaints.

This move follows the FCA’s 2021 ban on discretionary commission arrangements, eliminating incentives for brokers to increase customer interest rates.

A surge in customer complaints seeking compensation for pre-ban commission arrangements prompted the FCA’s intervention. Despite firms rejecting most complaints, the Financial Ombudsman Service ruled in favour of complainants in two recent decisions, anticipating a rise in consumer complaints to both firms and the Financial Ombudsman.

To address the increasing disputes between firms and consumers regarding potential breaches of legal and regulatory requirements, the FCA is using its powers under section 166 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. The regulatory body aims to review historical motor finance commission arrangements and sales across various firms.

If widespread misconduct and consumer losses are identified, the FCA pledges to ensure an orderly, consistent, and efficient settlement process for owed compensation. The temporary pause, effective from 17 November 2023 to 25 September 2024, aims to prevent disorderly outcomes and market disruptions while the FCA assesses the issue.

Considering its statutory objectives to protect consumers, ensure market integrity, and promote competition, the FCA highlights the significance of managing risks, particularly as motor finance lacks protection from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The pause will apply to complaints received by firms during the specified period, allowing firms an extended period to respond when the pause ends. The FCA may extend the pause if necessary to ensure proper handling of complaints and compensation distribution.

Consumers are granted an extended 15-month period to refer their complaints to the Financial Ombudsman, deviating from the usual 6-month timeframe. This extension applies to complaints during specified periods, providing consumers with ample time to seek resolution.

The FCA said it plans to set out its next steps on this issue in Q3 2024.

Sheldon Mills, Executive Director of Consumers and Competition, FCA, said: “We are taking a closer look at historical discretionary commission arrangements in the motor finance market following a high number of complaints from customers, which are being rejected by firms.

“If we find widespread misconduct, we will act to make sure people are compensated in an orderly, consistent and efficient way.”

Stephen Haddrill, Director General of the Finance & Leasing Association said: “We welcome today’s announcement as the pause will ultimately provide certainty for firms and customers after a period where speculative and unfounded complaints issued by Claims Management Companies have congested what should be a smooth, prompt and clear process.

“We will work with the FCA over the coming months to resolve this issue.”

Fos complaints up 87% year on year, but what comes next?

Countdown to the Consumer Duty