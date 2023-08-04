White & Case was the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal adviser in the automotive sector during the first half (H1) of 2023 by both value and volume, according to the latest legal advisers league table by GlobalData, which ranks legal advisers by the value and volume of M&A deals on which they advised.

Based on its Financial Deals Database, the data and analytics company has revealed that White & Case achieved this position having advised on six deals worth $16.6bn.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, said: “White & Case registered a significant improvement in deals volume as well as value in H1 2023 compared to H1 2022.

Results-wise, the firm saw its ranking improve significantly in H1 2023. White & Case went from occupying the 12th position by value in H1 2022 to topping the chart by this metric in H1 2023. Similarly, its ranking by volume also jumped from 21st position in H1 2022 to the top spot in H1 2023.”

An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that Hengeler Mueller occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $15.1bn worth of deals, followed by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton with $2bn, and Hogan Lovells with $577m. Meanwhile, Jones Day occupied the second position in terms of volume with three deals, followed by Addleshaw Goddard with three deals, CMS with three deals, and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer with two deals.

