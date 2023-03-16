young man holding pen with bills working for calculate business data, taxes, bills payment, Start up counting finance. accounting, statistics, and analytic research concept

Yesterday, chancellor Jeremy Hunt revealed the 2023 Spring Budget which forecasted falling inflation later this year.

On the new budget, Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said, “We face fierce international competition so it was pleasing to hear the Chancellor directly reference industrial strategy and measures to attract investment.

“Tax breaks for capital expenditure, which the industry has long called for, extensions to climate change agreements plus action to alleviate the high cost of living and encourage more people into work are all much-needed. Investment zones which focus on advanced manufacturing, of which automotive is an exemplar, R&D and technology are also positive steps.

“There is little, however, that enables the UK to compete with the massive packages of support to power a green transition that are available elsewhere.”

“Indeed, the announced fuel duty freeze contrasts with an absence of measures to boost uptake of zero emission vehicles, such as reducing VAT on public charging. We, therefore, look forward to additional policy announcements that support advanced manufacturing sectors, as the right conditions will enable the investment that drives growth across the country.”

