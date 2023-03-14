The BVRLA is launching a new forum to help its members approach the industry’s fast moving regulatory environment. Centred around three half-day events, each forum programme will present the opportunity to discuss compliance best practice and explore issues directly with regulators, lawyers, compliance experts and their peers.

Shashi Maharaj, BVRLA’s Director of Legal and Membership, said: “The vehicle leasing and mobility services sector is experiencing a period of remarkable regulatory realignment. Compliance has dominated the agenda over the past twelve months and shows no sign of abating.

“Our members have a duty to their customers to be in step with any regulatory changes.”

Kicking off on Thursday 20 April in London at law firm Shoosmiths, the first Compliance Forum will focus on “Compliance in the Age of Consumer Duty”. The half-day event will include keynote speeches on commissions and the Consumer Credit Act (CCA). The keynotes will be punctuated by panels exploring Consumer Duty and what motor finance will look like in 2030.

Confirmed panellists include The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Fleet Alliance, Green Finance Institute (Gfi), and the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA).

The 2023 programme is being supported by specialist legal firms, Shoosmiths LLP and DWF Law LLP, who will host the forums and provide access to sector experts.

Wayne Gibbard, Commercial Clients and Strategy, Shoosmiths LLP, said: “Against a backdrop of economic and political upheaval, the industry also faces an unprecedented amount of regulatory change, which demands clear focus and guidance […] We are looking forward to welcoming members of the BVRLA and continuing to support the industry through the current regulatory changes and challenges.”

Richard Humphreys, Head of Consumer Credit Regulatory at DWF Law LLP, added: “Compliance cannot be viewed as just a pre-packaged tick box exercise. All the relevant regulators are pushing for an informed and tailored approach, based on both principles and outcomes. In that environment, keeping firms and management safe requires members to really understand what the regulators are after, to then demonstrate that they deliver on both the letter and the spirit.”

BVRLA members can subscribe to the full Compliance Forum programme via the BVRLA website. Each subscription costs £500 + VAT (£300 + VAT for SMEs) and includes two tickets for each of the three events in 2023.

BVRLA Compliance Forum: 2023 Schedule

Thursday 20 April, 14:00 – 17:30. Shoosmiths LLP, London

Thursday 13 July, timings tbc. DWF Law LLP, Birmingham

Wednesday 4 October, timings and location TBC

