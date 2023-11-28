About:Energy, a world-leading innovator in battery technology development, today announces the appointment of Thierry Bolloré to its Board. In his role as Director, Thierry will be responsible for shaping About:Energy’s automotive and partnership strategy as the company continues to grow.
Thierry has extensive expertise in the automotive industry, most recently as CEO of Jaguar Land Rover and previously as CEO Group Renault as well as Vice President of automotive supplier Faurecia.
According to a statement by the company, About:Energy is pioneering battery development using high-quality data to accelerate its customers’ strategic decision making across the supply chain from cell selection to end of life analysis. Its software platform ‘The Voltt’ allows customers to supercharge their inhouse battery development programmes by reducing development costs whilst also seamlessly integrating with existing modelling software which significantly reduces time to market.
Founded in 2021, About:Energy’s portfolio of customers already include several of the world’s leading premium automotive companies. About:Energy is a spinout from Imperial College London and the University of Birmingham where the founders completed their PhDs.
Commenting on the appointment, About:Energy co-founder and CEO, Gavin White, said: “Batteries are critical for industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and aerospace, but are often considered a barrier due to the time and cost to develop. By leveraging state-of-the-art measurement technologies, our platform can substantially reduce development costs and decrease time to market with integrated advanced virtual designs. We’re incredibly excited to welcome
Thierry to our Board – his experience, credibility, and industry knowledge will prove invaluable as we continue to scale and support a growing number of customers.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Thierry Bolloré, About:Energy Board Director, continued: “Our industry is entering a crucial phase of its transition to electrification with battery modelling and development playing an increasingly important role in every OEM’s future product development strategy.
In just 18 months, About:Energy has made remarkable progress with its pioneering approach attracting investment, research grants and secured significant OEMs as customers. I believe that as demand for batteries continues to grow, About:Energy is in a prime position to supercharge industry and I am delighted to join the Board at this pivotal time.”