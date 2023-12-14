Technician use soldering iron to solder metal and wire of lithium-ion rechargeable battery. Repair module of Li-ion battery. Engineer hand holds soldering iron and tin-lead to solder electronic board.

About:Energy, a player in battery development software, today announces a technology licensing agreement with the University of Portsmouth and the University of Southampton, to advance battery modelling and accelerate electrification across the automotive and energy storage industry.

Accoridng to a statement by the company, the partnership will see About:Energy develop the universities’ proprietary technology, DandeLiion, an ultra-fast system, designed to simplify and enhance the accuracy when it comes to the complex process of modelling advanced electrochemical battery systems.

By harnessing DandeLiion technology with its own software platform The Voltt, About:Energy aims to significantly reduce the cost and timeline associated with battery development.

The start-up, which is a spinout from Imperial College London and the University of Birmingham, plans to integrate DandeLiion into its software for the global market early next year.

According to the statement, by improving the mathematics in battery models, it will enable the wider use of more advanced electrochemical models. These models are increasingly being employed in cell design and to shorten charging times.

About:Energy Chairman and Co-Founder, Neil Morris, commented: “The UK is renowned for its research excellence, but there’s a crucial need to translate this into tangible industry impacts. We’ve been collaborating closely with leading academic institutions like Southampton and Portsmouth to bridge this gap, ensuring that UK grant funding is not just an investment in research, but a catalyst for real-world innovation and economic growth.”

Dr Giles Richardson, Project Manager of DandeLiion, said: “We are delighted to partner with About:Energy to bring DandeLiion to market. This breakthrough in battery modelling enables faster, more accurate simulations and wider application in cloud and embedded systems. By integrating DandeLiion into their platform, About:Energy is unlocking unprecedented progress in energy storage and management across automotive and renewables. We are proud our research will now translate into real-world impacts, supporting electrification and a sustainable future.”