Don’t miss out on the opportunity to nominate for this year’s prestigious Sustainable Finance Awards 2024 (#SF24), the deadline is swiftly approaching, with submissions closing on March 28th, 2024.
Join us at the Sustainable Finance Summit 2024, backed by Leasing Life and Motor Finance Online, set to take place at Hotel du Collectionneur in central Paris on May 16th. This summit will delve into pressing questions such as how businesses can attain their net-zero objectives while continuing to finance vital assets. Discover who is ready to back new eco-friendly initiatives and explore the future landscape of sustainable equipment financing.
Cap off the summit with our Awards gala event, where we will honour the achievements of top financial institutions in advancing sustainable outcomes through financial innovation, expansive funding strategies, and sophisticated analysis across the continent.
Sustainable Finance Summit & Awards 2024 to spotlight key themes in financing the green transition
Sarah Kemmitt to give keynote in Paris at Sustainable Finance Summit 2024
Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the Sustainable Finance Summit and Awards celebration.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
How to submit your nominations visit our nominations page HERE
2024 Award Categories
BEST ‘ESG/SUSTAINABILITY’ INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR: ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS
BEST ‘ESG/SUSTAINABILITY’ INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR: SOCIAL ASPECTS
BEST ‘ESG/SUSTAINABILITY’ INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR: GOVERNANCE ASPECTS
BEST CIRCULAR ECONOMY MODEL: EQUIPMENT
BEST CIRCULAR ECONOMY MODEL: AUTO
BEST “GIVE ME A NEW LIFE” FUNDING PROGRAMME
BEST RESOURCE OPTIMISATION MODEL: AS-A-SERVICE/SHARED ECONOMY
BEST NEW SERVICES SOLUTIONS: DATA AND ASSET MANAGEMENT
BEST ENERGY TRANSITION FINANCING PROGRAMMES
BEST ENERGY EFFICIENCY FINANCING PROGRAMME
BEST E-MOBILITY FINANCING PROGRAMMES
BEST IMPACT FINANCE SOLUTION
BEST ENERGY TRANSITION STRATEGY: BUSINESS MODEL & SERVICE INNOVATION
THE BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR