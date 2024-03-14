Credit: Shutterstock.com

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to nominate for this year’s prestigious Sustainable Finance Awards 2024 (#SF24), the deadline is swiftly approaching, with submissions closing on March 28th, 2024.

Join us at the Sustainable Finance Summit 2024, backed by Leasing Life and Motor Finance Online, set to take place at Hotel du Collectionneur in central Paris on May 16th. This summit will delve into pressing questions such as how businesses can attain their net-zero objectives while continuing to finance vital assets. Discover who is ready to back new eco-friendly initiatives and explore the future landscape of sustainable equipment financing.

Cap off the summit with our Awards gala event, where we will honour the achievements of top financial institutions in advancing sustainable outcomes through financial innovation, expansive funding strategies, and sophisticated analysis across the continent.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the Sustainable Finance Summit and Awards celebration.

How to submit your nominations visit our nominations page HERE

2024 Award Categories

BEST ‘ESG/SUSTAINABILITY’ INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR: ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS

BEST ‘ESG/SUSTAINABILITY’ INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR: SOCIAL ASPECTS

BEST ‘ESG/SUSTAINABILITY’ INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR: GOVERNANCE ASPECTS

BEST CIRCULAR ECONOMY MODEL: EQUIPMENT

BEST CIRCULAR ECONOMY MODEL: AUTO

BEST “GIVE ME A NEW LIFE” FUNDING PROGRAMME

BEST RESOURCE OPTIMISATION MODEL: AS-A-SERVICE/SHARED ECONOMY

BEST NEW SERVICES SOLUTIONS: DATA AND ASSET MANAGEMENT

BEST ENERGY TRANSITION FINANCING PROGRAMMES

BEST ENERGY EFFICIENCY FINANCING PROGRAMME

BEST E-MOBILITY FINANCING PROGRAMMES

BEST IMPACT FINANCE SOLUTION

BEST ENERGY TRANSITION STRATEGY: BUSINESS MODEL & SERVICE INNOVATION

THE BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR