Credit: Shutterstock.com

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to nominate for this year’s prestigious Sustainable Finance Awards 2024 (#SF24), the deadline is swiftly approaching, with submissions closing on March 28th, 2024.

Join us at the Sustainable Finance Summit 2024, backed by Leasing Life and Motor Finance Online, set to take place at Hotel du Collectionneur in central Paris on May 16th. This summit will delve into pressing questions such as how businesses can attain their net-zero objectives while continuing to finance vital assets. Discover who is ready to back new eco-friendly initiatives and explore the future landscape of sustainable equipment financing.

A snapshot of the last year’s Sustainable Finance Summit

Cap off the summit with our Awards gala event, where we will honour the achievements of top financial institutions in advancing sustainable outcomes through financial innovation, expansive funding strategies, and sophisticated analysis across the continent.

Sustainable Finance Summit & Awards 2024 to spotlight key themes in financing the green transition

Sarah Kemmitt to give keynote in Paris at Sustainable Finance Summit 2024

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the Sustainable Finance Summit and Awards celebration.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

How to submit your nominations visit our nominations page HERE

2024 Award Categories

BEST ‘ESG/SUSTAINABILITY’ INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR: ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS

BEST ‘ESG/SUSTAINABILITY’ INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR: SOCIAL ASPECTS

BEST ‘ESG/SUSTAINABILITY’ INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR: GOVERNANCE ASPECTS

BEST CIRCULAR ECONOMY MODEL: EQUIPMENT

BEST CIRCULAR ECONOMY MODEL: AUTO

BEST “GIVE ME A NEW LIFE” FUNDING PROGRAMME

BEST RESOURCE OPTIMISATION MODEL: AS-A-SERVICE/SHARED ECONOMY

BEST NEW SERVICES SOLUTIONS: DATA AND ASSET MANAGEMENT

BEST ENERGY TRANSITION FINANCING PROGRAMMES

BEST ENERGY EFFICIENCY FINANCING PROGRAMME

BEST E-MOBILITY FINANCING PROGRAMMES

BEST IMPACT FINANCE SOLUTION

BEST ENERGY TRANSITION STRATEGY: BUSINESS MODEL & SERVICE INNOVATION

THE BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR