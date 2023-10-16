The first expo held by the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has been announced for 22nd November at the Hilton DoubleTree hotel in Milton Keynes.
The event, called the “MemberExpo”, will feature 70 identically sized stands, nearly all of which have already been allocated to the organisation’s fleet support provider members.
Matt Hammond, vice chair at the AFP, said: “This event has been created to enable our fleet service provider and fleet operator members to create a dialogue about challenges in fleet and how they can overcome them together. It will also enable fleet operators to see what’s available in the market, which is great for anyone looking for new suppliers.”
Fleet operators attending the MemberExpo will be able to make appointments with the exhibiting businesses in advance in order to make the most productive use of their time.
A series of round table discussions will also be held on the day, centred around a range of fleet topics and moderated by AFP board members.
Matt said: “The round tables will enable fleet operators and fleet service providers to talk openly about the challenges they are facing, so they can learn from one another’s experiences, sharing ideas and best practice among their peers. We’ll be looking at the key subjects that are raised most often by our members.”
The AFP MemberExpo is a benefit of AFP membership. Stands are exclusively available to members and the event is free of charge to both exhibitors and attendees.
Matt said: “It promises to be a genuinely productive and useful day for all AFP members and the initial response in terms of demand for stands and the number of fleet operator members already registered has been fantastic. There is a real buzz about it amongst our members and we’re very much looking forward to it.”