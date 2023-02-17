Agility Fleet has on-boarded Jaama software technology to manage its fleet business from asset and contract management to quoting and finance, the UK provider of vehicle funding and fleet management services said in a statement.

The cloud-based system replaces an ageing legacy system with the aim of making its business processes more agile, it said.

Jaama, a provider of fleet, leasing and hire technology, will manage Agility’s various customer propositions such as whole-life cost analysis and accident management via its Key2 platform, the fleet provider said.

Agility Fleet – established in 2004 and based in Worcestershire – said having one system to provide a seamlessly integrated solution capable of generating quotes for multiple sales channels was vital.

This includes supplying LCVs to SMEs and personal leased cars to consumers, in addition to serving its contract hire fleet customers.

Key2 is also supporting Agility’s fleet customers as they move to electric. Key2 Quotes enables drivers to understand the pros and cons when moving from an ICE car to a hybrid or EV by presenting all the different options side-by-side, including Benefit in Kind taxation, in an easy-to-understand format.

The Key2 platform is also essential for Agility’s growing broker partner network, empowering each one to manage their own customers, including quote generation.

Richard Walsh, head of Fleet Partner is responsible for broker partnerships. He said: “Our old software was nowhere near as accessible for our brokers to use and was also restrictive for our fleet partners.

“Jaama’s Key2 product offers an extremely user-friendly experience that gives brokers more options to provide quotes from the cloud-based platform, which extends their reach. We are using the power of Key2 to support our broker recruitment programme.”

Sean Dalton, head of direct sales and rental, said: “Following the launch of Jaama’s Key2 product we can now run vehicle quotes in seconds which provides customers with more choice and better information to make more educated fleet management decisions.

“We can enable customers to manage their own fleets in our systems more effectively with Key2. The fact the software has APIs from other systems also makes our lives much easier, reducing administration time and improving operational efficiencies. The project consultant and general day-to-day support throughout the implementation has been excellent.”

Martin Evans Jaama’s MD said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with Agility to roll out our all-encompassing solution that powers the relationships across their different businesses and customer types. It shows the overwhelming capabilities of Key2 that brought immediate value across Agility’s contract hire, broker, LCV, and personal leasing operation,” he added.

Jaama is a multi-award-winning fleet, leasing, hire, and driver management software innovator. Designed for all fleet sizes and budgets, Key2 is fully scalable and is used by a complete spectrum of companies – some have a handful of vehicles and others use it as a complete business solution to manage thousands of vehicles and assets.

