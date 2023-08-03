Artificial intelligence (AI) could sell cars as effectively as a human salesperson by 2025, claims Phyron CEO Johan Sundstrand.

Phyron, a Swedish video tech provider, is developing its own AI-powered software by adding automated voiceover to its AI videos.

The voiceover function is available in 22 languages, with options for male and female voices in each language. The pitch, tone, speed, voice equalizer and music gain are also adjustable.

Sundstrand said: “AI-powered videos have proven to sell cars 3 to 5 days faster, and the addition of AI-powered voiceover will only increase impact and efficiency.

“It’s only a matter of time before the technology advances to a point where the likes of ChatGPT can get very close to how a salesperson sells cars offline. We think this could be as soon as 2025 based on the current speed of AI development and adoption.”

The AI can produce the voiceover from existing car ads, marketplace, and technical data. It works can write the manuscript from the OEM copy, the dealers’ website or predefined templates.

How Phyron’s AI video works

Phyron’s video and AI technology specialises in automated video production and distribution for the global automotive industry.

The process works by using a data feed from a retailer or car brand, including at least three still images and key product details. The AI then identifies the key properties in the images, including various shot angles, interior elements and exterior highlights, and then strips out the backgrounds and replaces them with a neutral ones.

The software then adds special effects, shadows and overlays the desired product specifics and any customer offers on the relevant images, including price and retailer dealer branding.

Phyron can produce videos concurrently, taking about 10 minutes to render them all, posting them live on a single retailer or classified online auction site, or scaling them across an entire network if needed.

If a detail changes, such as price, or promotion, the data feed updates and the video is re-rendered automatically as part of the video fee.

The team has been working with car retailers and partners since 2019 and now counts over 1,500 customers across Europe equating to 100,000 cars currently carrying a Phyron video in the ads.

Since January 2021, its customers’ car videos were viewed more than 250 million times and the firm has also expanded into the North American market.

