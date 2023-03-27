ALD Automotive has extended its partnership agreement with Kia Europe to Hungary and Turkey, for its white labelled operational leasing services aimed at Corporates and SME clients, the company said in a statement.

The partnership enables Kia dealers to respond to the evolving demands for innovative mobility solutions in their respective markets, with attractive full-service leasing solutions through Kia’s dealership network, the statement said.

The agreement with Kia Europe and its captive Hyundai Capital Europe brings the number of participating European countries to eight, following successful partnerships in Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, France, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

Kia Europe, which has been partnering with ALD Automotive for more than 10 years, will continue to expand the deployment of its operational leasing services across Europe.

“Expanding our partnership with Kia Europe to Hungary and Turkey leverages our leading position in the full-service vehicle leasing segment in Europe, and reflects our ambition to support our partners with strong white label leasing services for corporate and SMEs”, said Adrian Porter, director strategic partnerships at ALD Automotive.

As a pioneer in the partnership approach for full-service leasing, ALD Automotive now has over 185 agreements in place with 16 car manufacturers in 31 countries and over 42 banking partners in 18 countries.